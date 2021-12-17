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When robots and Artificial Intelligence exceed human abilities in the next 10 -20 years, what value will humans have anymore?
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53 views • December 17, 2021
When Artificial Intelligence and robots have all knowledge and all power, and run the world, then will Humans essentially be worthless? Then what value will there be in being human?
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