Miles Guo Warned Earlier That Something Big Going To Happen in Middle East

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5/15/2021 Miles Guo warned earlier that something big was going to happen in the Middle East and the CCP is manipulating everything behind the curtain. Israel has been helping the CCP in many areas, but they have to remember one day the biggest harm to them must come from the CCP.