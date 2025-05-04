Putin staying HUMBLE as Leader of Largest Country in the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin opens up on staying HUMBLE as leader of largest country in the world:
'I continue to breathe same air as MILLIONS of Russian citizens'.
'God grant that it continues as long as possible' he adds.
Adding:
Russia did not start the Ukraine operation earlier than it did because it believed in the Minsk agreements, wanted to resolve the Donbass issue peacefully - Putin
➕Russia did not prepare specifically for a military operation in Ukraine, but sought to resolve the Donbass problem by peaceful means, Putin said in a documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years."
➕Russia could not proceed with drastic decisions on Ukraine without carrying out work in the sphere of security, economy
➕It would have been unrealistic for Russia to start the Ukraine operation in 2014 as it was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the West
➕US is now openly saying that the West is in a state of existential war with Russia
➕Russia, in fact, is alone in confronting the entire collective West