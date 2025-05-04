Putin opens up on staying HUMBLE as leader of largest country in the world:

'I continue to breathe same air as MILLIONS of Russian citizens'.

'God grant that it continues as long as possible' he adds.

Adding:

Russia did not start the Ukraine operation earlier than it did because it believed in the Minsk agreements, wanted to resolve the Donbass issue peacefully - Putin

➕Russia did not prepare specifically for a military operation in Ukraine, but sought to resolve the Donbass problem by peaceful means, Putin said in a documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years."

➕Russia could not proceed with drastic decisions on Ukraine without carrying out work in the sphere of security, economy

➕It would have been unrealistic for Russia to start the Ukraine operation in 2014 as it was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the West

➕US is now openly saying that the West is in a state of existential war with Russia

➕Russia, in fact, is alone in confronting the entire collective West