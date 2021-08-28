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EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Kids Dead After Jab in Australia, Eye-Popping Interview With Aussie Veteran
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1500 views • August 28, 2021
The Irish Sentinel - Aug 23, 2021
Stew Peters spoke with Royal Australian Air Force Veteran, Alan Hennessy, who bravely came forward to paint the picture of what’s really going on in the land down under.
Stew Peters spoke with Royal Australian Air Force Veteran, Alan Hennessy, who bravely came forward to paint the picture of what’s really going on in the land down under.
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