Solar Eclipse Over America Coming April 8, 2024
Abide in Christ
Acts 2:20... "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come".

Luke 21:25... "And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars; and upon the earth distress of nations with perplexity, sea roaring and surge rolling,"

Genesis 1:14..."And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years":

2024solar eclipseover americacoming april 8last call to america to repentnineva also got an elipse as a warning to repentso when jonah came they listenedand repented

