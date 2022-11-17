Stew Peters Full Show: : Big Tech Hides the Bodies

Stew Peters: Trump’s BACK! Vaxx Shedding Contaminates Pure Bloods & Big Tech Hides the Bodies.
Donald Trump announced that he’s running for president again in 2024. But Donald's speech left a wave of disappointed Trump supporters.
Ernest Ramirez lost his son just five days after getting the Pfizer shot.
Now, Ernest is facing censorship on social media for sharing what happened on social media and trying to call out the people who murdered his son.
Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins to detail the bizarre phenomenon occurring in the bodies of the vaccinated. Alien like, unnatural clots are growing inside the HUMAN body!
Ask Dr. Jane is BACK!
Are kids safe to go back to school? Can you avoid vaccine shedding? WHAT is being shed?
