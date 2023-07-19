Create New Account
BIDEN IS MARCHING US RIGHT INTO WW3
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


July 18, 2023


Mike Pence states that rising crime in America are “not his concern” as he is upset about how long it is taking to get weapons to Ukraine. Joe Biden, by executive order calls back 3,00 soldiers from IRR to relieve those in Europe. WW3 is imminent. President Trump is about to be indicted yet again by the Biden DOJ. This has now turned into a 3rd world dictatorship.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30t58e-live-9pm-biden-is-marching-us-right-into-ww3.html


