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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
July 18, 2023
Mike Pence states that rising crime in America are “not his concern” as he is upset about how long it is taking to get weapons to Ukraine. Joe Biden, by executive order calls back 3,00 soldiers from IRR to relieve those in Europe. WW3 is imminent. President Trump is about to be indicted yet again by the Biden DOJ. This has now turned into a 3rd world dictatorship.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30t58e-live-9pm-biden-is-marching-us-right-into-ww3.html
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