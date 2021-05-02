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Prince Philip on what should be done with population control
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169 views • May 02, 2021
One thing the Brits are good at and that is FUNERALS, especially state funerals - Strange how Margaret Thatcher's funeral memorial was on 17th April, 2013 and Prince Philip's on 17th April, 2021... eight years later -
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, and the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died in Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on the morning of 9 April 2021.
----His funeral took place on 17 April., 2021.---
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_funeral_of_Prince_Philip,_Duke_of_Edinburgh?fbclid=IwAR1guEX1V6IYRLU6GPgpjl1Yh5zxPNGpcEeLloYWApEHYmzrEILOtlFyH1Q
On 8 April 2013, former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Baroness Thatcher, died of a stroke at the Ritz Hotel, London, at the age of 87.
-----On 17 April, she was honoured with a ceremonial funeral.-----
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_funeral_of_Margaret_Thatcher?fbclid=IwAR0ZT0T79r8DapCLO-I4Lw-zQli_C1FaQpnrVyijpLlHi3fq7mLcRlmahRk
The key moments of Prince Philip's funeral
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ynBRJEQ5fE
Prince Philip’s funeral: Who has been invited; who is walking behind the coffin; order of events
https://www.kiro7.com/.../pri.../POITCQSPD5BA5BB2JH5LNKG3GI/
In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulatidn." -Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh -
President Emeritus World Wildlife Fund
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Wide_Fund_for_Nature
This line of thinking first appeared in a foreword authored by the prince to an out-of-print 1986 book titled "People as Animals" by socialite Fleur Cowles.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, and the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died in Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on the morning of 9 April 2021.
----His funeral took place on 17 April., 2021.---
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_funeral_of_Prince_Philip,_Duke_of_Edinburgh?fbclid=IwAR1guEX1V6IYRLU6GPgpjl1Yh5zxPNGpcEeLloYWApEHYmzrEILOtlFyH1Q
On 8 April 2013, former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Baroness Thatcher, died of a stroke at the Ritz Hotel, London, at the age of 87.
-----On 17 April, she was honoured with a ceremonial funeral.-----
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_and_funeral_of_Margaret_Thatcher?fbclid=IwAR0ZT0T79r8DapCLO-I4Lw-zQli_C1FaQpnrVyijpLlHi3fq7mLcRlmahRk
The key moments of Prince Philip's funeral
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ynBRJEQ5fE
Prince Philip’s funeral: Who has been invited; who is walking behind the coffin; order of events
https://www.kiro7.com/.../pri.../POITCQSPD5BA5BB2JH5LNKG3GI/
In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulatidn." -Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh -
President Emeritus World Wildlife Fund
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Wide_Fund_for_Nature
This line of thinking first appeared in a foreword authored by the prince to an out-of-print 1986 book titled "People as Animals" by socialite Fleur Cowles.
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