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Exodus 38 - 39 KJV
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1 view • December 02, 2021
Bezaleel and Aholiab made the altar, the laver, the court, and the sum of the tabernacle as the LORD commanded Moses. Holy garments for Aaron and his sons were made. Moses looked at all the work, as the LORD had commanded, and blessed them.
* Free photo of the Bible Tabernacle Reproduction at the Mennonite Information Center at LancasterPA.com (https://lancasterpa.com/attractions/biblical-tabernacle/). Fair use notice: No authorizations of copyrighted material were granted by its owner.
* Free photo of the Bible Tabernacle Reproduction at the Mennonite Information Center at LancasterPA.com (https://lancasterpa.com/attractions/biblical-tabernacle/). Fair use notice: No authorizations of copyrighted material were granted by its owner.
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