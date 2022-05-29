CDC: 1/5 Adults Under 65 May Develop Long COVID

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05/27/2022 Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the lasting effects of COVID-19: according to the CDC data, 1/5 adults under 65 may develop long COVID, and it increases to 1/4 over 65; Recent study shows that the vaccine only provides 15% protection.