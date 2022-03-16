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These people would sell their own mother - Putin
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270 views • March 16, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S and Global Resistance News. | ”... if it means they're allowed to sit in the foyer of the Elite. For example:
K. Sobchak has catapulted herself to Israel and is making anti-Russian propaganda there. Just a couple of points:
✔️Iran and Iraq are two different countries.
✔️Chemical weapons were in Syria, and were destroyed with Russia's oversight.
✔️A nuclear program exists in Iran (INP). It is controlled by the IAEA, and the intermediary countries, including Russia, have a joint comprehensive agreement on the INP. The US chose to withdraw.
✔️ The US invaded Iraq, initially inventing a false pretext in the form of weapons of mass destruction, which as admitted by Colin Powell never existed.
✔️Biolabs in Ukraine are officially sponsored by the Pentagon.
Who is doing the propaganda? Watch Ksenia perform in Washington DC, a few years prior. (https://youtu.be/8whCbNaD20c) (https://youtu.be/8whCbNaD20c)[Warning: highly cringe.]”
K. Sobchak has catapulted herself to Israel and is making anti-Russian propaganda there. Just a couple of points:
✔️Iran and Iraq are two different countries.
✔️Chemical weapons were in Syria, and were destroyed with Russia's oversight.
✔️A nuclear program exists in Iran (INP). It is controlled by the IAEA, and the intermediary countries, including Russia, have a joint comprehensive agreement on the INP. The US chose to withdraw.
✔️ The US invaded Iraq, initially inventing a false pretext in the form of weapons of mass destruction, which as admitted by Colin Powell never existed.
✔️Biolabs in Ukraine are officially sponsored by the Pentagon.
Who is doing the propaganda? Watch Ksenia perform in Washington DC, a few years prior. (https://youtu.be/8whCbNaD20c) (https://youtu.be/8whCbNaD20c)[Warning: highly cringe.]”
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