2025-3-5 team satan uses the weather to murder you, destroy your homes, land, crops...







mirror from the channel with 1000 names, as they cancel his channels one after the other, but he still keeps going...

right now, it is currently called...ones that can see on youtube...check it out for other interesting videos...

https://www.youtube.com/@OnesThatCanSEE/videos









Team satan..."we will kill them by rain, floods, droughts, fires, directed energy weapons, tornado's, earthquakes, destructive winds. We will kill their cattle with drought, or severe freezes, or torrential amounts of snowfall. We will poison everything, and make a patented genetically modified seed that we will sell to them, that will resist the poison, but that their bodies cannot process...we will cause sickness and disease and death! and we will profit off that death and sickness and disease, from all the cancers we have creatively caused! we worship lucifer, praise lucifer! down with mankind! bablyon rise! alantis rise! praise nimrod! praise ceaszar! praise constantine! We will defile! we will beguile! we will tempt! we will pollute! we will corrupt! we believe in no god! we are gods! and if you, team humanity, think to stop us, we own everything, we are your major corporations, produce all your music, tv, news, give you stupid sports to entertain and waste all your time away with, we give you your stupid video games to consume your pathetic naive soul! we give you your porn to corrupt your bodies made in the image of God! we hate God! we hate His covenant! we hate His laws! we hate you! die! why haven't you died already with all the things we have done to you?! go get your vaccine right now! so we can finish you off!!! And of course, this is all a conspiracy, go back to your regular tv programming right now. The covenant of God is old! worship easter and the sUn! like a good egyptian slave!".



