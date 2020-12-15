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The David Knight Show (15December20 Full Show)
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138 views • December 15, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:35 Press does a full court press on selling the vaccine “Gift of Jab”
— 00:10:16 FDA authorizes genetic mods on pigs for food AND medicine. A look at the NIH’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and why genetic modification is DIFFERENT than selective breeding
— 00:20:02 Modifying embryos and fetuses is the most dangerous part of genetic modification. Should you be concerned about RNA vaccines? Do you remember thalidomide babies?
— 00:36:01 Remember “Smokey Bear”? “A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste”? Now comes the Ad-Council’s biggest campaign ever — a “Moon Shot” — to sell COVID vaccine
— 00:43:20 BIG money from vaccines with patents for NIH personnel. It’s not just regulatory capture or revolving door
— 00:56:21 IThis year is WAY beyond FOX’s “War on Christmas”. Will Christians be shamed or silenced? The story of one who wasn’t
— 01:18:27 Empty hospitals but deliberate destruction of businesses and middle class
— 01:23:44 Yuge wave of evictions coming Jan 1 for millions of Americans
— 01:28:21 ATF goes door to door confiscating guns after getting a customer list. Take the guns, do the due process later — maybe
— 01:39:55 Massive hack of government agencies & corporations. There are ties to Dominion and electronic voting
— 02:01:12 GOP had alternate slates of electors in several key states yesterday as the Electoral College voted. Here’s what that means
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:35 Press does a full court press on selling the vaccine “Gift of Jab”
— 00:10:16 FDA authorizes genetic mods on pigs for food AND medicine. A look at the NIH’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and why genetic modification is DIFFERENT than selective breeding
— 00:20:02 Modifying embryos and fetuses is the most dangerous part of genetic modification. Should you be concerned about RNA vaccines? Do you remember thalidomide babies?
— 00:36:01 Remember “Smokey Bear”? “A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste”? Now comes the Ad-Council’s biggest campaign ever — a “Moon Shot” — to sell COVID vaccine
— 00:43:20 BIG money from vaccines with patents for NIH personnel. It’s not just regulatory capture or revolving door
— 00:56:21 IThis year is WAY beyond FOX’s “War on Christmas”. Will Christians be shamed or silenced? The story of one who wasn’t
— 01:18:27 Empty hospitals but deliberate destruction of businesses and middle class
— 01:23:44 Yuge wave of evictions coming Jan 1 for millions of Americans
— 01:28:21 ATF goes door to door confiscating guns after getting a customer list. Take the guns, do the due process later — maybe
— 01:39:55 Massive hack of government agencies & corporations. There are ties to Dominion and electronic voting
— 02:01:12 GOP had alternate slates of electors in several key states yesterday as the Electoral College voted. Here’s what that means
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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