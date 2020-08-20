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Who Do You Trust
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19 views • August 20, 2020
There are two competing narratives of the you know what. One is being pushed by people who are, by my estimation, untrustable. The other side of the story, buried by mainstream media & social media giants, is being represented by people on the ground who are risking everything to speak sense into this chaotic and insane panic. more....
To support my channel or send me something through the mail, please use either of these links below. THANK YOU! I cherish your correspondence, support & prayers!
Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
Regular Mail: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
My Bitchute video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
The Real Slog blog re covid insanity: https://therealslog.com/2020/08/16/the-sunday-essay-the-sum-of-cultural-free-speech-health-economic-damage-done-by-the-covid19-caper/
Morality Pill: https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Document (item is on pg 10) https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf
NIH Study on Vaccine Messaging: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Rancourt / The Wall Will Fall, Mask Studies show Masks don’t work: https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/06/23/masks-dont-work-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy/
Summit News Australia lockdown: https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbourne-authorities-to-use-surveillance-drones-to-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/
Obama Rationer in Chief: https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676
Emanuel on allocating resources for COVID: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2005114
NIH Scientists fired for taking money from China:
BBC Doctor Video Pulled: https://www.bbc.com/news/53559938
German Panel of 500 investigating COVID: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-..
To support my channel or send me something through the mail, please use either of these links below. THANK YOU! I cherish your correspondence, support & prayers!
Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
Regular Mail: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
My Bitchute video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
References:
The Real Slog blog re covid insanity: https://therealslog.com/2020/08/16/the-sunday-essay-the-sum-of-cultural-free-speech-health-economic-damage-done-by-the-covid19-caper/
Morality Pill: https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Document (item is on pg 10) https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf
NIH Study on Vaccine Messaging: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Rancourt / The Wall Will Fall, Mask Studies show Masks don’t work: https://thewallwillfall.org/2020/06/23/masks-dont-work-a-review-of-science-relevant-to-covid-19-social-policy/
Summit News Australia lockdown: https://summit.news/2020/08/18/melbourne-authorities-to-use-surveillance-drones-to-catch-people-not-wearing-masks/
Obama Rationer in Chief: https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052970203706604574374463280098676
Emanuel on allocating resources for COVID: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2005114
NIH Scientists fired for taking money from China:
BBC Doctor Video Pulled: https://www.bbc.com/news/53559938
German Panel of 500 investigating COVID: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/08/17/we-have-a-lot-of-evidence-that-..
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