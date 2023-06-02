Life in Isiolo Kenya - 2018 Compilation

I spent some time in Eastern Kenya building a road which traversed through two counties, Meru and Isiolo counties. The native communities are the Borana (Cushite pastoralists) and Meru (Bantu farmers). Ameru occupy the fertile highlands while the Borana occupy the dry lowlands, sometimes the two communities quarrel over land... The Borana settle in clusters, the major one being a town called Garba-tulla, which translates to 'Place of Water' (the ground water is salty AF). It was fun tho, I witnessed a lot and even managed to make a few friends. One day while having a chat about 'origins', one of my Borana friends told me that his grandmother told them that; long ago in the past, the Borana people were very tall (like an average person could strap luggage onto the back of a standing camel). His grandma proceeded to say that in the end of the world, there will be a great flood of mud flowing to cover everything. This happened to be around the same time I started researching on Tartaria. Freaked me out.

