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This Is What Adaptogens Are #shorts
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80 views • June 06, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/RwLYlzhdGEQ
What food should you be eating to achieve optimal health? 💯
In this video, certified nutrition specialist and personal trainer Sarah Bowmar talks about adaptogens and how our bodies can benefit from them.
Sarah explains that everything, from fruits to vegetables are super food and adaptogens differ from them because adaptogens work to help balance the body and help it naturally maintain homeostasis. 🥗
What’s your current go-to super food? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/RwLYlzhdGEQ
What food should you be eating to achieve optimal health? 💯
In this video, certified nutrition specialist and personal trainer Sarah Bowmar talks about adaptogens and how our bodies can benefit from them.
Sarah explains that everything, from fruits to vegetables are super food and adaptogens differ from them because adaptogens work to help balance the body and help it naturally maintain homeostasis. 🥗
What’s your current go-to super food? Let us know in the comments.
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