Fed's Fake Prosperity Exposed: They Can't Hide Behind Coronavirus

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The Fed's fake economy has burst. The stock market, even if it rises, cannot hide the damage that has been done. The virus, now known to be less deadly than the seasonal flu, cannot act as a legitimate excuse either. The un-American ideas of government micromanagement and Fed central planning of the economy have failed, and will continue to fail as long as they're clung to. The time to rebuild with the American ideas of liberty and sound money has arrived.
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