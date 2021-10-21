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INSET: How the Canadian Government Tries to Justify Organized Harassment and Gang Stalking
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61 views • October 21, 2021
INSET is the scam which the Canadian Government uses to attempt to condone and justify organized harassment and gang stalking activities against targeted citizens who are arbitrarily placed on 'watch lists,' despite having committed no crime. The activities and methods utilized in INSET operations are very much akin to those that were utilized by the Stasi in East Germany.
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