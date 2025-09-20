BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Black Males 18-25: 1% of U.S. Population Drives Over Half of Violent Crimes (Conclusion)
Real Free News
Real Free News
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 2 days ago

This study examines the significant role of a specific demographic within the 18- to 25-year-old age group, comprising 1% of the U.S. population, in violent crime dynamics. It analyzes statistical trends, victimization patterns, indirect effects, and systemic and cultural factors shaping their prominent role in national safety concerns.
Read the full article and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack 
#CrimeData #BlackMales18-25 #ViolentCrimeTrends #SystemicFactors #SafetyAnalysis

Keywords
crime statisticssystemic issuesblack males 18-25violent crime impactus safety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy