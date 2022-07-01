Does the Bible Explain Why America Has Gone Crazy?

Is There a Biblical explanation for why America has gone crazy in recent years? That’s the question that Rick Wiles is asking today. There has always been wickedness in the world, but never at the level that we are experiencing in our nation. Entire nations are falling away and being deceived. What explains the current torrent of raw evil being manifested today?

Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart discuss this dilemma, and Rick shares his pre-salvation vision of locust-soldiers.



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/1/22