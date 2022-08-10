November Revolution: Jew Coup v. Trump

(((The Deep State))) staged a coup against President Trump disguised as an “election” in 2020. The self-proclaimed Zionist, Joe Biden, was installed in the White House to do (((their))) bidding. Now, (((they))) have to stop Trump’s re-election bid for 2024.

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“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Recorded August 10, 2022

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com