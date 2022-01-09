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FDA APPROVES CANCER CURE - COVID HOSPITAL PATIENTS WERE MURDERED - VACCINATED ARE TICKING TIME BOMBS
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61 views • January 09, 2022
FDA APPROVES CANCER CURE - COVID HOSPITAL PATIENTS WERE MURDERED - VACCINATED ARE TICKING TIME BOMBS
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7f0UjBIM7TU/
- VACCINATED ATHLETES CONTINUE TO DROP DEAD ON PLAYING FIELD.
More soccer players dropping dead on live t.v.
This time, an Algerian footballer Dies after being vaccinated
- Hospital patients infected with the man made virus they named COVID are now being allowed to enter U.S. nursing homes to purposely infect the long term residents.
The democrats did this in 2020 and killed tens of thousands. They are now doing it again in 2022. And the MURDERS in hospitals continue before your very eyes.
- FDA FINALLY APPROVES CANCER CURES
Email - [email protected]
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7f0UjBIM7TU/
- VACCINATED ATHLETES CONTINUE TO DROP DEAD ON PLAYING FIELD.
More soccer players dropping dead on live t.v.
This time, an Algerian footballer Dies after being vaccinated
- Hospital patients infected with the man made virus they named COVID are now being allowed to enter U.S. nursing homes to purposely infect the long term residents.
The democrats did this in 2020 and killed tens of thousands. They are now doing it again in 2022. And the MURDERS in hospitals continue before your very eyes.
- FDA FINALLY APPROVES CANCER CURES
Email - [email protected]
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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