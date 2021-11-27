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Eugenio Derbez interview with Fauci with commentary by Del Bigtree
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80 views • November 27, 2021
Clip of Highwire where Del Bigtree and Jefferey Jaxsen commentate Mexican actor and director, Eugenio Derbez, with Fauci
Full Episode: https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
Full Episode: https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
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