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The Truth About Italy's Populist Revolution. Prepare Yourself.
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76 views • September 11, 2020
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Italy is on a collision course with the European Union and the European Central Bank, and while many celebrate the rise of the new “populist” government coalition, the stability of both the Euro and the European Union once again gain the spotlight on the world stage.
Italy is now led by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – a relative unknown – and the government coalition between The League, led by Matteo Salvini, and the Five Star Movement, led by Luigi Di Maio.
Italy’s debt currently stands at approximately €2.17 trillion - or 132% of gross domestic product (GDP). To put things in perspective, Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio was “only” 127% when they were bailed out in 2010.
Includes: The European Migrant Crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, The League led by Matteo Salvini, Five Star Movement led by Luigi Di Maio, George Soros, Asylum Applications, United Nations Migration Estimates, Italy Population Figures, Unemployment, Foreign Students In Italy, attitudes Towards Refugees, The Truth About The Euro, Debt to GDP Breakdowns, Government Debt Per Capita and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/italy-revolution
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4114/the-truth-about-italys-populist-revolution-european-union-migration-and-the-euro
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4114-the-truth-about-italys-populist-revolution-european-union-migration-and-the-euro
Italy is on a collision course with the European Union and the European Central Bank, and while many celebrate the rise of the new “populist” government coalition, the stability of both the Euro and the European Union once again gain the spotlight on the world stage.
Italy is now led by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – a relative unknown – and the government coalition between The League, led by Matteo Salvini, and the Five Star Movement, led by Luigi Di Maio.
Italy’s debt currently stands at approximately €2.17 trillion - or 132% of gross domestic product (GDP). To put things in perspective, Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio was “only” 127% when they were bailed out in 2010.
Includes: The European Migrant Crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, The League led by Matteo Salvini, Five Star Movement led by Luigi Di Maio, George Soros, Asylum Applications, United Nations Migration Estimates, Italy Population Figures, Unemployment, Foreign Students In Italy, attitudes Towards Refugees, The Truth About The Euro, Debt to GDP Breakdowns, Government Debt Per Capita and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/italy-revolution
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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