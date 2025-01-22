THORTON TOWNSHIP BOARD FILLS INTERIM TRUSTEE POSITION 💸 MZ NINA BROWN TIFFANY HENYARD SKIPS MEETING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Mz Nina Brown' in the title refers to the movie NEW JACK CITY, for which the hashtag #NEWJACKEDCITY was used
Streaming now at https://abc7chicago.com/watch/live/11064984/.
Electors chose Stephanie Wiedeman to fill a vacant Thornton Township trustee position at Tuesday's meeting, which Tiffany Henyard did not attend.
https://abc7chicago.com/post/tiffany-henyard-news-thornton-township-supervisor-skips-meeting-stephanie-wiedeman-voted-interim-trustee/15824222/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLblXatt8B8
Let us see if this was just an aberration, or business as usual