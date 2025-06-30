Tornado plows through Gary, MN, narrowly missing an exposed house - June 28th

Watch a tornado plow through Gary, MN narrowly missing an exposed house.

Footage shot by storm chaser Reed Timmer.

The original full video is at YT, at 'Reed Timmer'. Here is his video description and link below. Video from June 28, 2025:

The most amazing #tornado intercept ever in the Dominator! WE ARE IN DANGER! The inflow of the powerful #tornado was pulling the Dominator in to the destructive core flow by the mirrors and hood! This #tornado was just west of Gary, Minnesota. The tornado narrowly missed a house at peak intensity. This is the most insane tornado I have ever seen in my 30 year career

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu7AbeQoFfQ

