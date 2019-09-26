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Exclusive promo: Pence calls the media's Ukraine accusations 'reckless'
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2 views • September 26, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence will sit down for a special interview with Fox Business' Lou Dobbs where he will discuss the Ukraine phone call. The 'transcript reveals, that despite reckless accusations in the media and by Democrats on Capitol Hill, that the president had somehow threatened aid to Ukraine to demand a specific act and it just never happened,' Vice President Mike Pence said of the controversial President Trump phone call.
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