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Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth
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86 views • October 30, 2020
One of the saddest lessons of history is when people have been lied to long enough by those who they have been taught to trust, they tend to reject any evidence of those lies. They get to where they're no longer are interested in finding out the truth. The lies have captured them. Eventually, it becomes too painful for them to acknowledge, even to themselves, that they were so gullible and so naive. Sure. Finding the occasional straw of truth that's awash in an ocean of lies and confusion does require vigilance, dedication, and courage. But, if each and every one of us here in America doesn't start practicing these tough habits of thought soon, we'll just continue being a nation of suckers, just like the vast majority of Americans have been during this COVID-19 PSYOP.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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