The Most Important PART

Obedience is a dirty word in Christianity today. Nobody likes to think that their salvation depends on their willingness to do anything, especially when those things challenge our comfortable lifestyles. In this video, you are going to hear several Bible verses to support the idea that obedience to God is essential to our salvation. The goal here is not to win an argument through proof texting, but to show you that the overall thrust of both the Old and the New Testament is undoubtedly declaring that faith without works is dead... and without faith, we CANNOT be saved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.