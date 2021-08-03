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Call: Must Watch! You Have to Hear What This 'Device' Is Saying [01.08.2021]
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220 views • August 03, 2021
Tampa_Curt - 23 hours ago: My Mom has a google assistant, says the same thing about Jesus. When asked who Shiva (spelling may be wrong) is, it basically praised her as being inside all of us and the universe as one, and a true deity. It said the Old Testament is the most accurate text known to man, and the New Testament is believed to be false. I seem to get different answers every time I ask about this topic, but always the same answer for Jesus. I stole the device and threw it in my dumpster. God bless you all, and stay strong.
29,043 Viewsaug 1, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
89.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FjZj9iOt1yg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
29,043 Viewsaug 1, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
89.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FjZj9iOt1yg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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