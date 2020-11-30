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I'm truly worried about mail-in ballots | Federal Election Commission Chair
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66 views • November 30, 2020
Federal Election Commission Chair Trey Trainor speaks to Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg about his concerns regarding the otherwise independently-reviewed safe methods of voting by mail for the Presidential Election, and comments on reports of President Trump 'lawyering up' for an adverse outcome. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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