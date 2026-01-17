Basic Self-Rescue After a Fall Through Ice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When winter paints the world in white and calls us to adventure, ice-covered lakes and rivers can become a playground. However, beneath that seemingly solid surface lies a hidden danger: falling through ice. It’s not something anyone wants to experience, but knowing how to perform a self-rescue is crucial for any outdoor enthusiast.