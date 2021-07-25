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141 Hospitalized - ALL VACCINATED - Biden/Media/CDC/Fauci are all lying to you. More at VaccineProbe.com
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113 views • July 25, 2021
141 people hospitalized, 43 in intensive care, 18 with ventilation. All but one have been fully vaccinated and the remaining one person has received one vaccination shot.
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