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IS THERE A GLYPHOSATE-COVID19 CONNECTION? - DR. STEPHANIE SENEFF (VIDEO)
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85 views • June 30, 2020
Many Medical Doctors that are not afraid of the government, can show and tell that COVID-19 is ABSOLUTELY NOT A LIVE VIRUS (which means it CAN NOT be transmitted from person to person), so they are looking for the REAL causation of the SYMPTOMOLOGY or CONDITION known as ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) which is also called COVID-19. Never forget that Mainstream Media News and the U.S. Government ALWAYS LIE, so we now know the lie, and we need to figure out the TRUTH. So far Medical Doctors are looking into Chemtrailing, 5G Radiation/Frequencies, Prior Vaccinations (Especially Flu Shots), Wearing of Facial Masks, and now Glyphosate Poisoning. DR. STEPHANIE SENEFF is seeing a correlation between large cities that burn large amounts of BIO-DIESEL made from crops that are sprayed with GLYPHOSATE HERBICIDE (aka Monsanto Round-Up). Glyphosate is well known for causing both GLUTEN ALLERGIES and SELIAC DISEASE, so the fumes from burning bio-diesel made from Glyphosate Sprayed crops is very likely a possibility for causing ARDS (aka COVID-19). This video interview is being conducted by Derrick Boze.
Note: In my opinion, I don't think all countries that had supposed COVID-19 outbreaks were big into BIODIESEL use, but then again both the COVID-19 TEST RESULTS and CAUSES OF DEATH BY A VIRUS CALLED COVID-19 HAVE BEEN FAKED, so I guess I will keep an Open Mind to this possibility too. If Glyphosate is a culprit, I think they are simply adding ROUND UP (aka Glyphosate) to ALL GASOLINE, JET FUEL, and DIESEL FUEL ON EARTH, that would make the most sense on how it would get the best worldwide coverage. Since it appears that the Anti-vax people are not testing postivie for COVID-19, it is likely that Glyphosate or some other agent that causes ARDS is being added as an ingredient in Flu vaccinations. Why? Because the people that DO NO GET FLU VACCINATIONS, AREN'T GETTING ARDS. Food For Thought! The Powers That Shouldn't Be may simple genetically modified themselves to be ROUND-UP READY like they do for nearly all food crops on earth. They would thus say they suffer from the SYMPTOMOLOGY too, but of course they would be LYING LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO. Dr. Stephanie Seneff may have found something here, but she keeps assuming that Gyphosate Poisoning in Biofuel as an accident being covered up, BUT instead they are DELIBERATELY adding it to all fuel as a way to DEPOPULATE THE EARTH. More, Food For Thought! This would also explain why 3rd World Countries are not getting sick, because they burn less fuel.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: In my opinion, I don't think all countries that had supposed COVID-19 outbreaks were big into BIODIESEL use, but then again both the COVID-19 TEST RESULTS and CAUSES OF DEATH BY A VIRUS CALLED COVID-19 HAVE BEEN FAKED, so I guess I will keep an Open Mind to this possibility too. If Glyphosate is a culprit, I think they are simply adding ROUND UP (aka Glyphosate) to ALL GASOLINE, JET FUEL, and DIESEL FUEL ON EARTH, that would make the most sense on how it would get the best worldwide coverage. Since it appears that the Anti-vax people are not testing postivie for COVID-19, it is likely that Glyphosate or some other agent that causes ARDS is being added as an ingredient in Flu vaccinations. Why? Because the people that DO NO GET FLU VACCINATIONS, AREN'T GETTING ARDS. Food For Thought! The Powers That Shouldn't Be may simple genetically modified themselves to be ROUND-UP READY like they do for nearly all food crops on earth. They would thus say they suffer from the SYMPTOMOLOGY too, but of course they would be LYING LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO. Dr. Stephanie Seneff may have found something here, but she keeps assuming that Gyphosate Poisoning in Biofuel as an accident being covered up, BUT instead they are DELIBERATELY adding it to all fuel as a way to DEPOPULATE THE EARTH. More, Food For Thought! This would also explain why 3rd World Countries are not getting sick, because they burn less fuel.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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