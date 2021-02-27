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Tsunami Heading To California Picks up Speed. Say GOOD BYE to the Tax base you Commies. Destruction
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408 views • February 27, 2021
California politicians shut down the state again, raising taxes at the same time, certain to send high income earners fleeing, debilitating any recovery effort as the tax base an appointment situation leaves amongst strangulating regulations.
It is a recipe for financial disaster, and the time to leave the state is today.
#california #californiaexodus #gavinnewsom
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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It is a recipe for financial disaster, and the time to leave the state is today.
#california #californiaexodus #gavinnewsom
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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