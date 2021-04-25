Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E18: The Galactic Underworld - part 1

Hello Everyone , Welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

This episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is on the Galactic Underworld.

Learn about the actual structure of the 4th and 3rd dimensions, where "Hell" really is, the aether, and a substantial amount more.

This is part 1 of the two part episode. Please enjoy,

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended. So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

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