© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
College Is Great! I'm Studying Black Critical Theory, Marxism and Postmodernism!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • January 29, 2021
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4063/murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4063-murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
Question: “Is the postmodern university beyond redemption? From a philosophical point of view this question is a cracker, because I (feel I) can argue both ‘yes’ and ’no’ compellingly, from an appraisal of the wider situation and my own experience. As mentioned in the question-cum-ramble of my first message, I’ve taken so much from the course—personally and career-wise—that I don’t want to dismiss the institution out of hand. That said, I look around the university at the more ‘SJW’ types, and across the pond at the more extreme American and Canadian situations, and wonder whether I’m an outlier whose subjective experience shouldn’t distort his objective appraisal of the situation.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4063/murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4063-murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
Question: “Is the postmodern university beyond redemption? From a philosophical point of view this question is a cracker, because I (feel I) can argue both ‘yes’ and ’no’ compellingly, from an appraisal of the wider situation and my own experience. As mentioned in the question-cum-ramble of my first message, I’ve taken so much from the course—personally and career-wise—that I don’t want to dismiss the institution out of hand. That said, I look around the university at the more ‘SJW’ types, and across the pond at the more extreme American and Canadian situations, and wonder whether I’m an outlier whose subjective experience shouldn’t distort his objective appraisal of the situation.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.