Stop Sniffing the Shite!

Wednesday Night Live 16 October 2024





In this episode, I reflect on my enjoyable escape room experience and challenge the stereotype that only children lack something essential. I discuss the distinction between constructive criticism and malicious feedback, advocating for transparency and courage in addressing both.





We delve into the nature of evil in society, weighing the impact of dedicated evildoers against the ignorant masses while emphasizing personal responsibility. I also provide guidance on evaluating potential partners, highlighting the importance of character and respect. This episode weaves together personal anecdotes and insightful observations, all centered on self-improvement and navigating life's complexities.





