Artificial Intelligence & The Grim Future Of A Divided Humanity

* Humanity is under belligerent occupation.

* We are being bankrupted, colonized, divided, goaded into war, slow-killed, isolated, tracked and infected with nanotechnologies that link us with machines.

* Meanwhile, an A.I. grid is being built around us.

* The “alien threat” is here: an anti-human A.I.

* It could get away from us and enslave us.





Reese Reports | 23 April 2024

