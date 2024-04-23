Artificial Intelligence & The Grim Future Of A Divided Humanity
* Humanity is under belligerent occupation.
* We are being bankrupted, colonized, divided, goaded into war, slow-killed, isolated, tracked and infected with nanotechnologies that link us with machines.
* Meanwhile, an A.I. grid is being built around us.
* The “alien threat” is here: an anti-human A.I.
* It could get away from us and enslave us.
Reese Reports | 23 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4r2azu-artificial-intelligence-and-the-grim-future-of-a-divided-humanity.html
