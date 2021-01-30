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Dr. Horowitz Explains Covid Mutants-Variants, Nano Silver and mRNA Vaccines for John, Earth Changes, and More: 01.29.2021
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747 views • January 30, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
COVID Science Evidences Demonic Influence: Bio-Apocalypse Whistleblower Predicted and Explained Deadlier Coronavirus Mutants Tied to Gene-Altering Vaccines Years Ago
https://medicalveritas.org/whistleblower-predicted-coronavirus-mutants/
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Nano Silver and the mRNA Vaccines
Written by John and Terral
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.29.2021):
A Mystery Guest Just Booked All 446 Rooms: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mystery-guest-just-booked-all-446-rooms-canadian-hotel-65-days
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Meteorite Crashes Into Home: https://youtu.be/Iubhnw6OYsY
--
Climate Change: https://eos.org/features/climate-change-uproots-global-agriculture
--
Geological phenomenon widening the Atlantic Ocean: https://phys.org/news/2021-01-geological-phenomenon-widening-atlantic-ocean.amp
--
Fight Climate Change by Blocking the Sun: https://singularityhub.com/2021/01/28/scientists-want-to-fight-climate-change-by-spraying-dust-into-space-to-block-the-sun/
--
Fauci, Melinda Gates, Obama in Wuhan Lab in 2015: http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/01/please-post-where-people-will-see-it.html?m=1
--
Rand Paul Calls For Mask Rebellion: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-calls-for-mask-rebellion/
--
The Biden / globalist genocide agenda: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-situation-update-jan-28th-the-biden-globalist-agenda-extermination.html
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Biden hands over control to China: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-biden-hands-control-power-grid-communist-china.html
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Pharmaceutical Industry is the Leading Cause of Death in U.S.: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/pharmaceutical-industry-is-the-leading-cause-of-death-in-u-s-and-the-largest-criminal-group-in-the-world/
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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 1 29 21: https://youtu.be/N2Q-a2_8Kc4
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FedEx is storing thousands of body bags: https://youtu.be/jpgTBZbUTKA
--
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/24-residents-dead-in-3-weeks-as-one-third-of-uk-nursing-home-residents-die-after-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
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Escalating Shortage of Consumer Goods: https://youtu.be/x87yGGX98Yw
--
Pfizer Admits Vaccine Does Not Prevent COVID: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/29/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid.aspx
--
Coronavirus: In depth history: Fort Detrick to Wuhan - Fauci Gate: https://youtu.be/Qd5nn0vHY9Y
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
COVID Science Evidences Demonic Influence: Bio-Apocalypse Whistleblower Predicted and Explained Deadlier Coronavirus Mutants Tied to Gene-Altering Vaccines Years Ago
https://medicalveritas.org/whistleblower-predicted-coronavirus-mutants/
--
Nano Silver and the mRNA Vaccines
Written by John and Terral
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.29.2021):
A Mystery Guest Just Booked All 446 Rooms: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/mystery-guest-just-booked-all-446-rooms-canadian-hotel-65-days
--
Meteorite Crashes Into Home: https://youtu.be/Iubhnw6OYsY
--
Climate Change: https://eos.org/features/climate-change-uproots-global-agriculture
--
Geological phenomenon widening the Atlantic Ocean: https://phys.org/news/2021-01-geological-phenomenon-widening-atlantic-ocean.amp
--
Fight Climate Change by Blocking the Sun: https://singularityhub.com/2021/01/28/scientists-want-to-fight-climate-change-by-spraying-dust-into-space-to-block-the-sun/
--
Fauci, Melinda Gates, Obama in Wuhan Lab in 2015: http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/01/please-post-where-people-will-see-it.html?m=1
--
Rand Paul Calls For Mask Rebellion: https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-calls-for-mask-rebellion/
--
The Biden / globalist genocide agenda: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-situation-update-jan-28th-the-biden-globalist-agenda-extermination.html
--
Biden hands over control to China: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-biden-hands-control-power-grid-communist-china.html
--
Pharmaceutical Industry is the Leading Cause of Death in U.S.: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/pharmaceutical-industry-is-the-leading-cause-of-death-in-u-s-and-the-largest-criminal-group-in-the-world/
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 1 29 21: https://youtu.be/N2Q-a2_8Kc4
--
FedEx is storing thousands of body bags: https://youtu.be/jpgTBZbUTKA
--
24 Residents Dead in 3 Weeks as One Third of UK Nursing Home Residents Die: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/24-residents-dead-in-3-weeks-as-one-third-of-uk-nursing-home-residents-die-after-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
--
Escalating Shortage of Consumer Goods: https://youtu.be/x87yGGX98Yw
--
Pfizer Admits Vaccine Does Not Prevent COVID: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/29/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid.aspx
--
Coronavirus: In depth history: Fort Detrick to Wuhan - Fauci Gate: https://youtu.be/Qd5nn0vHY9Y
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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