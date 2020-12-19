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Ernst Wolff — Right Now, The World is Being Taken Over by Hedge Funds More Powerful Than Governments
Dryburgh
Dryburgh
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166 views • December 19, 2020
“the world is being taken over by the hedge funds at the moment… more powerful than governments. They are taking over right now. The governments don’t matter anymore.”
— ERNST WOLFF (German Author and Journalist)


STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷ https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)

READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/ernst-wolff-hedge-funds-coronavirus-ccp-world-take-over/

Twitter @DryburghDotCom

https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh:7/ernst-wolff-hedge-funds-coronavirus-ccp-world-take-over:d

The original interview is 16 minutes. I reduced it to 12 minutes. Please consider visiting Dave Cullen’s (the host/copyright owner) SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen

*** I can no longer upload videos on regular YouTube channel - I was given 2 community strikes Dec 9, for publishing what is in fact great science.

On my existing channel, you may also like 'James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUn1gZH8M78

NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
Keywords
ccpcoronaviruscovid19great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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