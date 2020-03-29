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How To Meet the Real Jesus
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13 views • March 29, 2020
False christs today are experts at giving misleading definitions of salvation and how to obtain it. Many people think that leading souls to christ is so complicated that it takes a church service in which to do it. This has contributed to widespread deception and lies in the church.
This video questions whether witnessing for Jesus Christ and truly saving souls could be as simple as reading the four gospels, obeying the teachings of Christ found in them... and encouraging others to do the same. Are you interested in salvation the way Jesus taught it?
This video questions whether witnessing for Jesus Christ and truly saving souls could be as simple as reading the four gospels, obeying the teachings of Christ found in them... and encouraging others to do the same. Are you interested in salvation the way Jesus taught it?
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