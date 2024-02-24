2024-2-24 big church like big pharma



I was attempting to use analogies you would understand, so you would grasp the fact that the same thing has happened with religion. It is cast mold of what team satan has done with every other thing they are in control of in the earth.

That said, just because you might have had a real encounter with God, because you did believe, but you have ended up in a church of man.........then don't take what I'm saying as an offense to that genuine experience. But, rather, try to understand what I'm saying as a warning so you can come out of the place you are in that is not of God, and into sabbath and the church in the wilderness with God, instead.

There is a difference! just as much as there is a difference in health.....and......big pharma. And just why you may go to a hospital and meet really nice and smart nurses and doctors, the same can be true about going to a church and meeting a really nice pastor and people.

But, in the end, pharma never fixes the problem, and you learn that the hard way. And, in the end, while in the church of man you may learn to be a better person in your spirit, and quit some of your bad habits; the superficial outside cleaning of the cup, does not amount to the faith test.......to come out.....deny yourself....hate your life....seek the kingdom of God....have His covenant written into your heart....and enter into the promised land.

And, when I speak of those things, you can't understand what I'm saying even by me saying those words to you, even though those words are chosen specifically, correctly. How could I explain it? There is learning to ride a motorcycle on youtube video, and there is doing it. There is playing marine, and there is bootcamp, and then there is war. Are you drawing the parallels?

So, church will never be sabbath, will never be separation, will never be coming out of babylon, will never yield the same results in your spirit that God intends. And, God reckons that journey in the wilderness with Him, and your overcoming in it, as your "baptism" by "fire". And without that, although HE does we say we who believe in His son are sons and daughters. HE also says, that without that faith to do so, and without our overcoming in it, and without His covenant written into our heart....which is the NEW COVENANT! than we are not considered sons and daughters chastised, and true.

There is only one way, one narrow path, and it is difficult and lonely. The choice is before us all, "multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision.". Just the way it is. It's not a popular message, but religion sure is.....hey, iesus did it! good times! If your walk doesn't look like abraham and moses and job and caleb and levi....then there will be no promised land, or heavenly Yerashah-shalom. We all have choices to make, and there are many different tomorrow-lands based on them. But, God tells us, HE implores us to choose Him, to come out, and to choose His covenant, and to be unleavened of all the world! whom HE calls babel! and to enter into to our sabbath rest! "there is a rest...

Heb 4:8 For if christ had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day.

Heb 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.

Heb 4:10 For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his.

Heb 4:11 Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief.





Read proverbs 7 with new eyes!............the church is that "seductive woman".





Act 7:37 This is that Moses, which said unto the children of Israel, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear.

Act 7:38 This is he, that was in the CHURCH IN THE WILDERNESS with the angel which spake to him in the mount Sina, and with our fathers: who received the lively oracles (the covenant) to give unto us:

Act 7:39 To whom our fathers would not obey,.....

Act 7:48 Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet...







[email protected]



