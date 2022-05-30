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Alan Fountain explain why white hat have a secret society [Chinese subtitle] 艾倫·方頓談白帽子為什麼要有秘密會社以對抗陰謀集團
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124 views • May 30, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Alan Fountain Discusses Latest Updates with Nicholas Veniamin〉，頻道「Nicholas Veniamin」，2022年5月5日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCDFjUMjWK4
原影片出處：〈Alan Fountain Discusses Latest Updates with Nicholas Veniamin〉，頻道「Nicholas Veniamin」，2022年5月5日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCDFjUMjWK4
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