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Quantum dot tattoo luciferase from covid jab for the beast system
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
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185 views • April 30, 2022
*WARNING*
CV19 mRNA Vaccine 💉 Microsoft patent #060606 NanoBot Crispr DNA Modification technology to connect human brains to Nueral Link A.i Supercomputer Hydrogel Graphene to mind control you with 5G to depopulate you and also make you zombies to kill each other and fight Christ on his second coming. Nanotechnology LUCIFERASE Band aid micro needle snake fang spikes Injection that makes your skin glow with its Abomination chemicals which makes you irredeemable to be saved to Salvation. Quantum Dot Tattoo Imprints Digital Id 2020-2021 to show proof you got it with Operation Lockstep going on at this very moment according to Rockefeller “Playbook” Be aware also not to take the Nose swab tests, Prick tests, Saliva tests, or any of them because they contain small Nanotechnology particles. If you volunteer to take the vaccine injection and get injured or anything happens to you, You cannot sue them.
You take it? You’re DOOMED forever.
“Covid Vaccine Luciferase Quantum Dot Tattoo Nose Swabs is the beast system .”

Symptoms:
Fever
Chills
Flu
Hot/cold body temperatures
Convulsions
Tremors
Seizures
Fainting
Headaches
Body aches
Fatigue
Tiredness
Insomnia
Soreness
Allergies
Rashes
Lack of concentration
Contractions
Muscles spasms
Strokes
Heart Attack
Death
Keywords
mark of the beastbeast systembioweapondigital idquantum dot tattooluciferasepoison jab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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