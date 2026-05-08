Iran seized the tanker Ocean Koi in a clean, special operation this morning

Iran just seized the tanker Ocean Koi in a clean, special operation.

Iranian naval commandos boarded the vessel in the Gulf of Oman — waters Iran controls after authorities determined it was actively trying to disrupt the country’s oil exports and national interests. State media, released footage of the boarding. The ship was escorted to Iran’s southern coast and handed over to judicial authorities.

This is the same corridor where Washington keeps boasting about its “Wall of Steel” blockade and “world-class destroyers” supposedly dominating the Strait. While the empire plays word games and poetry about butterflies falling from the sky, Iran is quietly taking direct action against anyone messing with its lifeline.

The owners of the Gulf don’t beg for permission. They defend what belongs to them.

@TheIslanderNews

Adding partial info about this from Southfront: More here: https://southfront.press/iran-says-its-seized-offending-tanker-shares-footage/

The Iranian military announced on May 8 that it had redirected a tanker carrying Iranian oil back to its shores, describing the operation as a seizure.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's navy, through a specially planned operation in the Sea of Oman, seized the offending tanker Ocean Koi," the military said in a statement carried by state television, adding that the oil belonged to Iran.

Separately, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces have so far prevented more than 70 tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of efforts to restrict Tehran’s oil exports.

Adding:

BREAKING: Fars reports sporadic clashes in the Strait of Hormoz between Iran-US forces

For the past hour, sporadic clashes took place between Iran’s armed forces and US Navy vessels.

This comes after CENTCOM “disabled” 2 empty VLCC tankers returning to Iran.

The earlier reports where Sirik locals heard explosions are therefore related to this event.

@FotrosResistancee