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LIBTECH NYC ROBERT DAVID STEELE THE OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING MANIFESTO
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35 views • February 27, 2020
Robert David Steele - The Open Source Everything Manifesto - at LibTech NYC on May 21 2014.
http://tinyurl.com/ose-2014
Libtech NYC 2014 -- a half-day conference to "envision, learn, share and build robust, decentralized networks through participatory systems", presented by the Internet Society's New York Chapter (ISOC-NY) and RECLAIM.CC, as part of Internet Week NY
http://libtech.cc
See more videos at http://bit.ly/libtechvideo
http://tinyurl.com/ose-2014
Libtech NYC 2014 -- a half-day conference to "envision, learn, share and build robust, decentralized networks through participatory systems", presented by the Internet Society's New York Chapter (ISOC-NY) and RECLAIM.CC, as part of Internet Week NY
http://libtech.cc
See more videos at http://bit.ly/libtechvideo
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