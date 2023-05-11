https://gettr.com/post/p2gnwsccee7

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Miles Guo: The crazier the CCP is, the more chances we have. You couldn’t understand it when I said it before. Wednesday, can you get it today? It is most touching when Nicole talked about Yvette Wang. If Yvette could see it, she would feel the suffering is all worthwhile. Every fellow fighter will feel the same, like Lao Banzhang and all the fellow fighters would care for Caogen when he is imprisoned. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵：中共越疯狂，我们越有机会。这句话原来我说，你们听不进去。今天你们能听得懂吗？讲到雁平的那一幕是最感动的，如果雁平能看到那一幕，她会觉得是值得的。每个战友都会有这样的感受，就像草根哥，他在里面有老班长，有咱们所有的兄弟们的关怀和爱护。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





