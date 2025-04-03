BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The MAHA Transparency Opportunity and Healthy America 2025
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
The MAHA Transparency Opportunity and Healthy America 2025

With Patient First Coalition's Jim Frogue, Chief Political Strategist & Senior Advisor, and Doug Benns, Advisory Board Co-Chairman

1stcoalition.org

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

 

Since skating through his Health and Human Services Secretary nomination process in the Senate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has wasted no time in Making America Healthy Again (MAHA).  Indeed, Trump immediately ordered him to investigate what’s causing the real epidemic, CHRONIC disease - now affecting over half the population.  RFK Jr also announced a study to determine autism risks from vaccines and started working with governors to ban both junk food in taxpayer-funded welfare programs and mobile phones from schools. 

Health Freedom advocates are making other MAHA changes in the states, as well, such as banning aviation-induced “geoengineering”.  Other health reforms, such as expanded Health Savings Accounts and alternatives to ObamaCare, will also likely make it into MAHA.  The momentum is exciting, but how do we organize this effort in Congress and the grassroots?

That is, beyond what Trump can accomplish administratively, what can actually pass a divided legislature - the improve the laws permanently?  Our friends at the Patients First Coalition have commissioned a poll on what the majority of Americans support.  What can garner Democrat support then (and pass), includes 1) informed consent, 2) unbiased science, and 3) the restoration of corporate liability for personal harm caused by corporations.  A bill to incorporate these reforms could fall under the rubric of “transparency”.

What other transparency reforms might be possible?  And would you be willing to attend a DC conference in June to make them happen?

We’ll discuss "transparency" possibilities with leaders from the coalition, including Trump insider Shannon Burns, Freedom Hub cofounder Jeff Kanter, longtime political professional (& entrepreneur) Doug Benns, and lobbyist Jim Frogue.

Mr. Benns will also preview their DC conference, coming the week of June 23rd.  Transparency should entice MAHA advocates in all the health reform areas to want to attend, sponsor or exhibit.  Maybe your comment during this week’s show may influence the direction of the conference, or the Transparency bill itself!

Keywords
trumprfkmahapatient first coalition
