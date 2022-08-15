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Cyber Chains 1
Truth Central
Truth Central
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55 views • August 15, 2022

Are we helping the "ruling class" draw our neighbours and nation into slavery?

"Ye are bought with a price; be not ye the slaves of men." - 1 Corinthians 7:23

As the victims of this fast encroaching captivity, our hearts are being forced to choose sides as we ask ourselves: Are we becoming heroes, or are we becoming capos to our neighbours?
How far back in history does the act of slavery really go and have any of us been able to see the true definition of slavery as it actually is? ...or have we been so well trained to see a definition of slavery that must use concrete walls and chains, that we yet feel that we are somehow still free? How many of us even know that we may even be helping the slave masters tighten these cyber chains over ourselves and our neighbours, by ever so gullibly but yes, lustfully chasing after the serpent-like lie of a glorious life the awaits us in such a tempting society of such hi-tech fruits, just as Eve lusted after such glories in the garden?


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slavesconstitutionbibleyeshualawbiblicalslaverychainscyber
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